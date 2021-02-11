Prisma Health to consolidate COVID-19 vaccination sites

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Prisma Health announced Thursday they will begin consolidating their COVID-19 vaccination sites to better manage vaccine supplies amidst increasing demand.

According to their release, Prisma Health will consolidate their vaccination sites from 12 to six locations over the next three weeks, relocating some of their hospital-based sites to other vaccination centers.

The six Preisma Health hospitals shifting vaccination services to other sites are:

  • Effective February 15: Hillcrest and Patewood hospitals
  • Effective Feb. 22: Baptist Easley, Richland and Baptist Parkridge hospitals
  • Effective March 1: Greer Memorial Hospital

All previously scheduled appointments at these locations will automatically be moved to the nearest remaining locations:

  • Hillcrest, Patewood, Baptist Easley and Greenville Memorial appointments will move to the Kmart Plaza in Greenville.
  • Baptist Parkridge appointments will move to Baptist in Columbia.
  • Richland appointments will move to Gamecock Park in Columbia.

Beginning March 1, Prisma Health’s primary vaccination sites will be the mass-vaccination sites in Greenville (Kmart Plaza), Laurens County (The Ridge) and Columbia (Gamecock Park), as well as existing hospital-based sites at Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, Baptist Hospital in Columbia and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.

