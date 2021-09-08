Prisma Health System pauses elective procedures

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health system has temporarily paused elective inpatient procedures at several facilities to manage the bed capacity needed for the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Elective inpatient procedures scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Greenville Memorial Hospital have been postponed.

Wednesday, Prisma Health also paused elective surgeries at their community facilities through Friday, Sept. 17. Those hospitals, which include Baptist Easley Hospital, Greer Memorial Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, Laurens County Memorial Hospital and Oconee Memorial Hospital, will continue to perform emergency and urgent surgeries on a case-by-case basis.

Patewood Hospital as well as outpatient procedures at Prisma Health’s ambulatory surgery centers remain on schedule as of Wednesday afternoon.

Physician offices will reach out to affected patients as required.

The system is taking the step to free up team members to provide needed care for the current COVID-19 inpatient surge. Systemwide on Tuesday, Prisma Health had 568 people hospitalized with COVID-19, as compared to the earlier peak of 546 patients. As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, the COVID-19 patient census is 566. Currently, 382 patients are hospitalized with COVID in the Upstate and 184 in the Midlands. More than 90 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

“Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 patients in our facilities continues to go up at an alarming rate – despite the wide availability of vaccines in our area,” said Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health in the Upstate. “We are actively working to ensure that patients who need care receive the care they need when they need it. But given the COVID-19 public health crisis, we must take additional steps to ensure we can manage the projected surge in COVID-19 patients to our hospitals. Given the recent Labor Day celebrations – and now as we go into fall football season – we are deeply concerned that the public is still not taking this pandemic seriously. The COVID Delta variant is much more contagious than the COVID we saw during the first several months of the pandemic. Vaccination is critical to reducing this flood of new cases. We recommend everyone to vaccinate and follow precautions like social distancing, masking and handwashing.”

Prisma Health’s midlands facilities have been deferring select cases for the past two weeks.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but we must take these additional steps to care for this large number of extremely sick patients,” said Dr. James.