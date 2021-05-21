Prisma Health to make changes at multiple vaccination sites due to reduced demand

Caroline Nicolls receive an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administered by nurse Amy Nash, at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, England, Tuesday April 13, 2021. Moderna is the third vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, and is being given to patients in England from Tuesday. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health is making changes to its vaccination sites due to additional COVID-19 vaccination sites in the community and physicians offices, as well as reduced demand from the public.

Rick Scott, chair of Prisma Health vaccine task force, said, “Being able to give vaccinations in our physician offices is very important because some community members want to talk to their physician about their personal concerns. Since we are seeing more vaccine hesitancy in the community, this a great time to be able to offer this.”

The mass vaccination site at The Ridge in Laurens will be permanently closed on Friday, May 21.

On Monday, May 25, the days and hours of operation will change at the following locations:

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia Wednesday–Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.



Kmart Plaza, Greenville Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday–Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Oconee Memorial Hospital Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Sumter County Civic Center Wednesday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.



According to a press release, Prisma Health has administered almost 400,000 vaccinations. If you need a second dose of the Pfizer vaccination, you can receive it at one of Prisma Health’s mass vaccination sites or other community vaccination locations.

For additional COVID-19 vaccine information, call 833-2PRISMA or click here. For a full list of vaccine sites in South Carolina, click here.