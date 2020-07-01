Proposed increase to tonnage rate at an Upstate landfill, leaves some neighbors concerned

BELTON, SC (WSPA)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), discussed a proposed increase in the tonnage rate at the Anderson Regional Class 3 Landfill, Tuesday night.

Anderson County leaders said more trash generated by people at home, could mean additional trash and trucks at the landfill in Belton. Some people who live near the landfill, said they’re not happy about it.

“It would make me happy and the neighbors happy if they would just shut it down. But if they increase it, it’s going to be worst,” said Frances Crowe, concerned resident.

The landfill is near Crowe’s backyard. Managers at the landfill have asked for an increase in tonnage at the location.

“With COVID, that’s increased a lot of tonnage. Growth in Anderson County has increased, so that increases your tonnages going into your landfills,” said Greg Smith, Solid Waste Director for Anderson County.

The site currently takes in 438,000 tons of trash each year, and the proposed request could increase that by another 150,000 tons.

Crowe is worried about the problems more trash and additional trucks could bring.

“The noise, the road is tearing up, the garbage being blown off, the smell is horrible,” Crowe said. “A lot of sickness and a lot of animals are getting sick.”

Smith said the landfill will try to use technology to keep the smell down, and there’s also a plan for concerns about trucks.

“The landfill itself has already agreed that’ll have certain routes come into the landfill. That every single side road can’t be used,” Smith said. “Basically three road areas that can come into the landfill. All the truck drivers know that. Landfill enforces that if truck drivers don’t mind to that, then they will actually be kicked out of the landfill.”

“They’re supposed to cover it every night with fresh dirt, and they don’t always because you can smell it,” Crowe said.

Smith encourages people to recycle, which will free up more space, and keep waste fees from rising. However, Crowe hopes for a different outcome altogether.

“I hope they deny the more tonnage,” Crowe said.

What happens next, will be determined by DHEC. After Tuesday night’s meeting, they will gather information, and review those before a decision is made.