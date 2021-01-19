Publix to help distribute coronavirus vaccine starting Wednesday

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Publix grocery stores are stepping up to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Starting Wednesday, the pharmacy inside many Publix stores will administer the COVID vaccine, but only if you already have an appointment. People who meet the requirements will begin receiving their shots.

“We care greatly about not only our associates who work for Publix, but the customers and the communities we are in,” Publix Media Relations Manager Jared Glover said.

Publix is teaming up with the state to get the vaccine to its 42 pharmacies in 17 counties across South Carolina tomorrow.

Rhonda Mahaffey is hoping to get the shot soon; however she doesn’t meet current requirements.

“It needs to be easy access for us to be able to get the vaccinations,” Rhonda Mahaffey said.

Each Publix pharmacy received 100 doses of the vaccine from their state, enough for each person to get two doses.

People were able to start making their initial and follow up appointments on the Publix website started at 6am Tuesday; they were all filled less than two hours later.

“As we continue to get more vaccinations those appointment windows will open back up again.” Glover said.

Once you fill out the form on the website, you will get a confirmation email for your first and second appointments, which is automatically scheduled four weeks later at the same pharmacy.

“Once you get there you’ll have time with your pharmacist to ask questions one-on-one and then of course you’ll get your vaccine.” Glover said.

Publix requires each recipient to bring identification to verify their age or occupational eligibility. It’s a huge endeavor that store officials say they’re equipped to handle.

“We have the staff in our stores in our pharmacy’s to be able to administer the vaccine and handle the onslaught of appointments that we get and have time for them to wait after they get inoculated to be monitored,” Glover said.

Appointments to receive the vaccine go quickly, and officials say it’s important to show up for your appointments when you make them.

If you meet South Carolina eligibility guidelines to receive the vaccine go to the Publix website to schedule an appointment when they open them up again.