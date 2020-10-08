Quick response vehicles will help Anderson County answer emergencies more rapidly

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–People who live in certain areas of Anderson County, can expect better response times for emergency medical services, and that’s thanks to a new Paramedic Quick Response Vehicle Program.

The Director of the Anderson County Emergency services, said they will have seven Quick Response Vehicles in places where they don’t have the enough call volume for an ambulance.

“The Quick Response Vehicles, the QRV’s we referred to, we started about a week ago. The plan is to at full capacity we will be running seven total. Three will be in the city and four will be in outlining areas of the county that are considered rural,” said Steven Kelly, Director of the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services.

Kelly said the cars will be operated by one paramedic like Scott Gibson, who responds to life-threatening calls.

“It allows us to get there quicker, respond to scenes and a lot of the times beat the ambulance there, so we can start providing care until a transport unit arrives,” Gibson said.

Emergency response crews said some areas like Starr, Slabtown, and Ebenezer don’t have the call volume for an ambulance, and that’s where these vehicles come in handy. The paramedics won’t be able to transport victims to the hospital, but they will have the same equipment as an ambulance.

“These vehicles are normally set-up with spinal or immobilization equipment. They have all your oxygen delivery devices,” Kelly said.

The County believes this will help reduce response times and provide better care, even during a shortage of paramedics and medical staff.

“We’re starting to see a decline with the paramedics that are on the road. So we’re trying to find a way to still provide excellent levels of care, but with less amount of paramedics that we’re seeing on the road nowadays,” Kelly said.

That’s why paramedics said the more hands they have on deck, it will help save additional lives.

“It’s a great opportunity to get a chance to help people, and that’s what we do,” Gibson added.

Now those in charge said although the biggest hurdle is finding the manpower to provide these services, they expect to have that up to par in the next week or two.

Kelly said he would like to increase the paramedic team by adding ten more to their staff.

Visit their website for more information.