QVC to create about 360 new jobs with $27.5M expansion in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The state of South Carolina today announced that longtime Florence County employer QVC® is expanding the company’s fulfillment center in Florence County.

The approximately $27.5 million investment is expected to create about 360 new jobs.

Operating in South Carolina since 2007, QVC combines retail, media and social to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of shoppers and brings together large audiences for thousands of brand vendors. Worldwide, QVC reaches 218 million homes via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages.

Located in Florence County, QVC continues to invest in the community through its local Community Affairs Committee, team member volunteerism and other efforts.

Individuals interested in joining the QVC team should visit the company’s careers webpage. The 360 new returns processor roles are day-shift positions with responsibility for a wide range of returns functions, including unloading, receiving, stowing, processing, problem-solving and cycle counting. The Florence fulfillment center also recruits for other positions, as needed.

“We are proud to be adding to our team in Florence, which has been a vital part of our U.S. fulfillment network since July 2007,” said QVC US and HSN Vice President of Operations Rob Sandora. “Our decision to expand in Florence reflects the effectiveness of our local team, the quality of the workforce pool in this region, the efficiency of this location in terms of transportation and the strong support we have received from the Florence community. We are committed to South Carolina and look forward to ongoing collaboration with the state and county as we continue to contribute to the local economy.”

Gov. McMaster said, “QVC’s expansion shows that South Carolina has all the right ingredients for businesses to thrive. We congratulate QVC on their expansion and look forward to their continued success in our state.”