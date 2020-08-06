Radio calls, incident report from night of deadly Lavish Lounge shooting released

Following the deadly shooting at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road on July 5, 7News requested police radio calls through a Freedom of Information Request to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The radio calls and an incident report describe the hectic moments a deputy happened upon the active shooter situation. The report states deputies “worked swiftly in the chaos.”

Radio calls from the deadly July 5 shooting at Lavish Lounge

In the audio recording, deputies can be heard describing the incident as an active shooter situation, setting up a perimeter, and clearing the nightclub. The deputies can also be heard requesting EMS for multiple gunshot victims.

July 5 Lavish Lounge Shooting Incident ReportDownload

Two people died in the incident, and one person has been charged in the shooting.

