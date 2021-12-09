Rangel Sherrer pleads guilty to 2017 murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer, accused of murdering then 18-year-old Diana Martinez Gonzalez in October 2017, has pleaded guilty.

Rangel Sherrer has been sentenced to 60 years including time served.

He claimed to not remember anything about the 2017 incident until testimony throughout the trial brought back memories. Rangel Sherrer and his attorney claim he was on a 4-day drug bender when he committed the crime and that he needs help for substance abuse.

An underage witness that 7NEWS is not identifying said in her testimony Tuesday it all started when she and Gonzalez decided to skip school to get breakfast and called upon a man she met on Facebook to drive them. She identified that man in court as the defendant, Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer.

