Rapid housing development growth, causes community concern ahead of Anderson Co. Council Mtg.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Anderson County planning commissioners said the requests they are getting for new housing developments, are through the roof. Some of the most “in-demand” areas are in the Piedmont and Powdersville district.

County council approved 592 homes in the Woodglen Phase 1 & 2 Subdivision, and some people aren’t too happy about it.

Developments are popping up like popcorn all over Anderson County, including the Woodglen area in Piedmont.



“So I want to know what has changed in the past, less than six months to say that our infrastructure can handle that number homes and that their is no environmental impact to our area,” said Charlene Spelts, concerned resident.

Spelts said the nearly 600 homes coming to her neighborhood is too much, too fast. She believes the rapid growth could cause issues with safety, and Anderson County School District One’s population.

Anderson County Planning Commissioner Jane Jones, said this is in addition to the 894 homes and townhouses approved since 2017, which haven’t broke ground yet.

“We’ve kind of reached our capacity for awhile because the growth is so rapid,” said Jane Jones, Planning Commissioner, Anderson County District 6.

Some are concerned about why homes are approved, but an Anderson County new ordinance says when they reject or approve a preliminary subdivision, they consider things like the following:

i. public health, safety, convenience, prosperity, and the general welfare;

ii. balancing the interests of subdividers, homeowners, and the public;

iii. the effects of the proposed development on the local tax base; and,

iv. the ability of existing or planned infrastructure and transportation systems to serve the proposed development.

“We have to consider the fact they are people who have land that would like to turn that into a cash asset,” Jones said. Jones tells us the Woodglen project was denied the last time the committee met. “I don’t know what changed the minds of the other commissioners. There was five of us present. It was two and two and then the chairman broke the tie,” Jones said.

As Jones said they take community concerns seriously, Spelts said she has one wish.

“That we can put a moratorium on any building in County Council district 6,” Spelts added.

As people voice their concerns at an Anderson County Council meeting on Thursday night, Planning Commissioner Jones said what happens next with the public comments, will be up to the county councilmen. She also said once a subdivision is approved, the construction can begin. If anyone is concerned about any approved developments, Jones tells 7-News, there is an appeal process that takes it to the appellate court.