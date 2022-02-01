LIVE: Officials hold press conference after 2 Bridgewater College campus officers shot and killed; suspect in custody

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WAVY) — Bridgewater College officials said two campus police officers were shot and killed Tuesday. The suspected gunman has been taken into custody.

Law enforcement responded to the campus around 1:20 p.m. An all-clear was given as of 4:30 p.m.

Virginia State Police said this incident resulted in a campus law enforcement officer and campus safety officer both being shot.

Bridgewater President David Bushman sent a message to the campus community Tuesday stating the officers died from their injuries. They were identified as Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson, who the college said were close friends known on campus as the “dynamic duo.”

“John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do,” the message read.

The message also called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy.”

The message continued: “This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College. I know we all have so many questions and not many answers. One thing I do know, though, is that we will rally around one another and support each other as we move forward from this day. We are all victims, though some much more so than others, and it will be important that we each seek to find comfort and support in the ways most meaningful for us.”

According to state police, the armed suspect was taken into custody at 1:55 p.m., but the campus asked the community to continue to shelter in place as the investigation continued. Police responded to a call about a suspicious male. After a brief interaction with the male, he opened fire and shot both officers, Virginia State Police said.

“For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings,” Bridgewater tweeted. “Do not be alarmed. listen to officers’ instructions.”

This image from the local Daily News-Record shows authorities trapping a person at gunpoint.

Police approach a person of interest following a shooting at Bridgewater College on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Courtesy: Daniel Lin / Daily News-Record (Harrisonburg Va.)

Several lawmakers issued statements after hearing about the situation at the college, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) called the shooting incident devastating and heartbreaking. “The Shenandoah Valley is a caring, God-loving and supportive corner of Virginia, but this event is a terrible reminder of the evils that can lurk in the shadows of any community,” he said.

The Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI, and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries all responded.

The small liberal arts college (enrollment around 1,800 undergraduates) in the Shenandoah Valley is just about 15 minutes down Interstate 81 from JMU.

The college said it would share more information about grief counseling “very soon.”