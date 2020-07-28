Residents call for Anderson School District Board member to resign after alleged past racist comments

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Some Anderson County parents and students are calling for the resignation of a District Two School Board member, citing racist comments they said was made in the past.

In an article from 2018, Dr. Julia Barnes is quoted as saying, she believes historically, slaves were treated better than the sharecroppers, and that slaves were an investment for landowners.

“What she said was, “Slaves were treated better than sharecroppers and that basically it was just an investment thing,” said Margie Boyar, parent and organizer of Monday night’s peaceful protest.

When asked about those comments, Barnes said she was speaking from an historical standpoint, and about what she believes was the mindset of people back then. The district’s board attorney said her point of view in the past article, was not an irresponsible observation.

“This is a controversial subject that our historians would agree with her,” said Kenneth Childs, Attorney for Anderson School Board District Two. “I can understand why some people would be upset about it, but it is not a foolish, irresponsible point of view,” Childs said.

Some said they don’t agree with the statements and they want Barnes to resigned.

“I find it very disturbing that a woman that is supposed to be a leader of a community and specifically of a school district, would have the audacity to say what she said,” Boyar said.

“It’s not really a time to talk about how they were good investments over 100 years after slavery has ended. I don’t think she should’ve made those comments if she didn’t want backlash on them,” said James Boyar, Student of Anderson School District Two.

“I don’t know how our city could allow someone who says things like that,” said Hunter Saville, Student of Anderson School District Two.

People have also raised concerned about alleged racist post on Barnes’ Facebook page. Attorney Childs said Barnes’ account was hacked. Barnes tells 7 News, she’s unable to tell if she made any of the post, because her page was taken down after being hacked last year.

“I take her at her word. And she says that her Facebook page was hacked. Some things were on there that she had nothing to do with. And I certainly take her at her word,” Childs said. “I don’t think she would put anything on her web page, Facebook, that was in poor taste or inconsistent with her duties as a school board member,” Childs added.

Boyar said she arranged a protest Monday night, in hopes it will lead to Barnes resignation based off the article from 2018. Boyar and others said they want action to be taken now.

“She’s actually trying to justify it saying she was looking at it from a historical prospective. But her words were “I honestly believe slaves were treated better than sharecroppers…” Not back in the day, they believe that,” Boyar said.

“I’m hoping that she will resign, Julia Barnes,” Saville said.

Attorney Childs said people have the right to protest, however, he said there are no grounds to remove anyone for their expression of a political opinion, especially if the statement was made in good faith.



Barnes is reportedly a graduate student at Clemson University. In a letter released to 7 News, from the University’s Community and Ethical Standards, it said several emails were sent to the University’s President’s office about the article. The letter said the comments from the post were not violations of the student code of conduct, but protected free speech.

Barnes does confirm she has already been removed from the Anderson County Museum Advisory Committee.