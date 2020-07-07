Return back-to-school plans in the works for Anderson School District Three

IVA, SC (WSPA)–Anderson School District Three is looking at some options for school this fall. The district has been looking at three different options. District staff said as they get closer to the start of school, they will be able to determine the best option, after looking at COVID-19 numbers.

Some people said they are unsure what the future looks like, but they fully believe students need school.



“I’ve talked to some elementary school teachers who say they just feel their kids need to be in a classroom, but then there’s the health factor too,” said Peg Wagner, Anderson County resident.

The district said based on the COVID-19 transmission rate, it will use guidelines and DHEC categorizing the rates as low, medium, or high risk.

“Based on the transmission rate, the current transmission rate in the County, will kind of depend on what plan we go with,” said Dylan McCullough, Coordinator of Marketing & Communications, at Anderson School District 3.

If the rate of transmission remains high, classes will solely be online. If numbers are in a medium- risk zone, school will be a mixture of online and in-person.

“We’re looking at more of a hybrid option. Which may look like a couple days a week being online, and a couple days in school, depending on the grade level,” McCullough said.

Wagner said her children are older now, but believes there’s a need for students to be around others and their teachers. However, she’s a little concerned if students go back inside a classroom.

“It’s possibly a concern because what about the asymptomatic group?” Wagner said.

Anderson School District three said students would only return back- to- school, in-person, if there is a low-risk of COVID-19.

“So obviously our main goal would be to return in the fall with our normal face-to-face instruction, but as it’s looking right now, that’s probably not going to be an option,” McCullough said.

The district said no matter what option they choose, there will still be a virtual option for parents who are concerned about in-person learning. However, the fate of it all, still has to be determined.

“I think it would be great if we can get back to normal, but I think there’s still going to be a risk involved,” Wagner said.

Anderson School District Three tells 7-News, they will release more information about the hybrid plan on Wednesday. The plan will also include what the hybrid option would like if they choose it.

Anderson School District Five said they are also working through options. They will meet this week to discuss feasibility of virtual instruction options and more.