SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The city and county of Spartanburg have finalized plans to escort The Wall that Heals to its temporary home at Spartanburg’s downtown airport.

The wall contains the names of the 58,281 Americans killed in the Vietnam War.

The wall will travel into Spartanburg via US 29 from Gaffney. Police will escort the convoy in city limits. The route will follow from E. Main Street onto St. John Street.

It will then cross W. Main Street and continue along John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The convoy – expected to have more than 350 support vehicles – will turn left onto Kensington Drive and will end on Air Flow Drive.

“[Drivers] should expect delays for at least 30 minutes,” Police Capt. Tim Suber said, “maybe upwards of 45 minutes along that route.”

The wall will remain at the downtown airport from Tuesday to Sunday, with ceremonies and other events scheduled each day. For a full schedule, click here.