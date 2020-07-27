S.C. Department of Agriculture warns residents of mystery seed mailings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina agriculture officials asked residents Monday to be cautious of any unsolicited packages of seeds mailed to them.

According to a news release, the department of agriculture and Clemson University’s Regulatory Services division are investigating after several people reported receiving packages of seeds they did not order.

Officials said that if you do receive a package of seeds you did not order then do not open the seed packets or handle the seeds. Residents are asked to retain the seeds/packaging and place them in a zip lock bag before contacting the USDA APHIS Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance program.

APHIS SITC can be reached at their website or phone at 800-877-3835 or by email at SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov.

“Whatever the reason for these mailings, it’s important to use caution when it comes to unidentified seeds,” said South Carolina Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Derek Underwood.