S.C. man faces 75 charges in dogfighting case after pit bulls found chained to car axles

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Anthonio Latoranodo Orr (Source: York County Sheriff’s Office)

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Authorities arrested a man on dozens of criminal counts after finding pit bull dogs chained to car axles, buried in the ground, on a South Carolina property.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said 42 pit bulls were seized by investigating deputies, who found evidence of possible dogfighting.

On Monday, the sheriff said in a news release that Anthonio Latoranodo Orr, 49, of McConnells, faced 75 warrants involving animal fighting, drug and weapons charges.

Online records show Orr was jailed Friday. He was being held in the York County Detention Center as of Monday morning, with bail was set at $150,225. There was no indication whether he had an attorney.

Deputies had gone to a York County property Thursday to investigate possible violations of animal restraining laws.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store