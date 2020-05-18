S.C. police: Woman tried to kill son by setting car on fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina’s capital city say a woman tried to kill her 14-month-old son by setting her car on fire.

Columbia Police arrested 23-year-old Caylin Watson on Sunday, charging her with attempted murder, arson and child abuse.

The son was taken to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, where he was hospitalized in critical condition with extensive burns.

Police say Watson was parked on Interstate 126 on Sunday when she lit the fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and police say they arrested Watson after finding evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

Watson remains jailed in Richland County on Monday. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer representing her.