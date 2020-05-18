S.C. police: Woman tried to kill son by setting car on fire

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina’s capital city say a woman tried to kill her 14-month-old son by setting her car on fire.

Columbia Police arrested 23-year-old Caylin Watson on Sunday, charging her with attempted murder, arson and child abuse.

The son was taken to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, where he was hospitalized in critical condition with extensive burns.

Police say Watson was parked on Interstate 126 on Sunday when she lit the fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and police say they arrested Watson after finding evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

Watson remains jailed in Richland County on Monday. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer representing her.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories