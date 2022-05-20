GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s that time of year to pull out your swimsuits and sandals, because temperatures in the Upstate are starting to sizzle.

“It was doable. It was a little warm. I think they started to turn the splash pads on and the kids have been staying wet the breeze has been nice,” mother of two, Kia Dennis said

As you’re enjoying the summer temperatures, The Red Cross says they want people to keep in mind that the heat can be dangerous.

“It’s really easy for people to forget some of those safety skills especially because it hasn’t been this hot yet,” Red Cross representative Mandy McWherter said. “We want to look for protecting those folks especially vulnerable to heat. We’re thinking about small young children, older folks, or those with medical conditions.”

One way to protect the most vulnerable is to not leave them in the car.

“Cars can easily reach 120 degrees even in the shade,” McWherter said.

Also, looking out for heat stroke symptoms.

“So with heat related illness, there’s three levels you want to be mindful of. First is heat cramps,” McWherter said.

McWherter said the warning signs of a heat stroke are subtle at first, “That looks like uncomfortable pains, muscle spasms, certainly you’re going to be sweating a lot.”

However, if left untreated, it can escalate to heat exhaustion.

“Sweating a lot, your skin is probably going to be cold and clammy,” McWherter said.

If you’re having a heat stroke, “The person is going to have a very high body temperature, so they’re going to have a fever or 103 or more and their skin is likely going to be hot and red and it can be wet or dry,” McWherter said.

The Red Cross says ways to avoid a heat stroke is to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade as often as you can. Also, to stay away from alcoholic drinks or caffeinated drinks when temperatures are this high.