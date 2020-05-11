Satellite locations set-up for absentee voting in the Upstate

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Election commission leaders in the Upstate said the June 9th primary is still a go. This means you can still cast your absentee ballots in-person.

Normally people would go to the election office in Downtown Anderson to cast in their absentee ballots. Now there are satellite locations set-up all across the County.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (May 12th and 13th), you can vote at the Starr Fire Department or the Powdersville Library from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can also vote at the Belton Recreation Center and the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center on Thursday and Friday (May 14th and 15th).

“One, it was a matter of convenience to have people to be able to vote in-person, in their community. And then also, with the current Coronavirus pandemic it certainly helps so that people can vote. They can practice social distancing,” said West Cox, SC State Representative, District 10.

So what protections will be in place?

“A lot of it will be your own personal responsibility of trying to stay distant, but there will be hand sanitizer there. There will be procedures in place,” Cox said.

There’s a similar plan of action at Greenville County polls too.



“We have germ shields up. Our workers are masked and gloved,” said Conway Belangia, Director of Elections & Voter Registration in Greenville County.

The last week of May, Greenville County Elections will also have four satellite locations.

“We have one in the North which is going to be at Travelers Rest’s City Hall. We will have one in the East at the Greer City Hall,” Belangia said.

You can also in-person absentee vote at the Mauldin Library and the Mount Pleasant Community Center.

While things may be a little different this year, leaders said it’s all to keep you safe and ensure your vote is counted.

“It’s incredibly important for this opportunity in this community, because it will allow you to vote…do it safely, and not have to be in a dense population on Election Day,” Cox said.

Anderson County leaders said if you’re unable to vote absentee during the above time-frames, there will be other opportunities for you to do so around the County. They also said you still may visit the Board of Elections office beginning May 18th to June 8th to cast your absentee ballot.



Leaders from both Anderson and Greenville counties said it’s important to note you must meet certain qualifications to vote absentee.

Here are some of the qualifications for Anderson County:

To vote absentee, you must be a registered voter and meet one of the following criteria:

Students, their spouses and dependents residing with them

Members of the Armed Forces, Merchant Marines, Red Cross, USO, government employees, their spouses and dependents residing with them

Overseas citizens

Overseas citizens For reasons of employment will not be able to vote on election day

Physically disabled persons

Persons on vacation

Persons age 65 or older

Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on day of election or at least four days prior to the election

Electors with a death or funeral in the family within 3 days before the election

Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial

Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons

Persons serving as jurors in a state or federal court on election day

Certified poll watchers and poll managers

