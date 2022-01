ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The West Pelzer Fire Department responded to a single-car wreck Saturday morning.

The vehicle was traveling on Cherokee Road when it went off the road, flipped, and landed against dumpsters at an environmental center.

Fire officials say they received the call shortly before 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries.