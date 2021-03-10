SC announces updated nursing home visitation guidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — DHEC and Gov. McMaster announced updated visitation guidelines for nursing homes and community residential care facilities Wednesday.

The updated guidelines require facilities to use DHEC’s percent positive by county data to determine their visitation status.

According to DHEC, any facility that meets the following standards must allow in-person, indoor visitation:

A less than or equal to 10% positivity rate in the county in which the facility is located, using DHEC’s data

No COVID-19 cases among staff and/or residents in the past 14 days

Maintained Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention

As of Wednesday, all of the state’s nursing homes have had their first COVID-19 vaccination clinic completed and 86% of them have had their second clinic completed. Additionally, 98% of the state’s community residential care facilities have had their first vaccination clinic and 86% have had their second.

“In South Carolina, efforts had been underway to prepare long-term care facilities for the arrival of the virus, and DHEC has worked with facilities to help implement disease prevention protocols. Still, we lost many loved ones to this deadly virus. That’s why we prioritized nursing home residents among the first to be vaccinated, and after a massive statewide effort, nearly all long-term care facility residents in the state now have had the opportunity to get their life-saving shots,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer.

DHEC’s county positivity rate is based on an average of the past 14 days and the report is updated on the DHEC’s website weekly.

Visitation guidelines for outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and community residential care facilities were previously based on percent positive data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.