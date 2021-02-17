SC Democrats walk out to protest restrictive abortion bill

A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign outside the Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill has passed the Senate and been sent to the House. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Nearly all of the Democratic members of the South Carolina House have walked out of the chamber to protest a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.

A few Democrats stayed behind Wednesday to deliver speeches opposing the bill before it was to go to a vote.

UPDATE: House Democrats have walked off the House floor as debate began. @WSPA7 https://t.co/FqFtralJuW pic.twitter.com/qFJ37ruGN0 — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) February 17, 2021

Republican members are expected to pass the measure easily and it will head soon to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature. McMaster has promised numerous times in news conferences and formal speeches to sign it as soon as possible.

Just a few moments ago Rep. Jonathon Hill (R-District 8) walked off the floor. Cloture was invoked before he had the chance to put forward amendments that would remove the rape and incest exceptions that are currently in the bill. @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/iH2EhNJwQb — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) February 17, 2021

The proposal passed the Senate on Jan. 28. It faces a final procedural vote that likely won’t change the outcome and will then be sent to the governor for his signature.