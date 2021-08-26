SC Dept of Ed to enforce masks on school buses starting Aug. 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Education will require students and staff to wear masks on state owned and operated school buses starting August 30.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced on July 6, 2021, that it would

no longer enforce the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) January 29, 2021, Order that required the use of face coverings by people on public transportation conveyances and hubs, which includes school buses.

SCDE said its updated its COVID-19 guidance as conditions have changed and as more information has become available. It has become apparent based on COVID-19 data being reported by schools along with increasing levels of the highly transmissible Delta variant in local communities, that more protective measures are needed to lower the risk of virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible.

All state owned school buses will be equipped with an adequate supply of face coverings that meet CDC requirements, according to the SCDE.