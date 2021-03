PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) — DHEC announced they will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tri-County Technical College’s Pendleton Campus.

The clinic will be in the Anderson Hall Event Center and is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment visit here.

For those who need assistance with the online scheduling process call the DHEC COVID-19 vaccine information line at 866-365-8110.