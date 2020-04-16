1  of  17
SC governor offers June special session because of COVID-19

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster is promising he will call the South Carolina General Assembly back at the time of their choosing if they don’t want to meet in the next month because of the cornavirus.

The Legislature’s term ends by law on May 14 and the House and Senate couldn’t agree last week on a bill allowing a special session and spending after June 30 if a budget isn’t passed.

House Speaker Jay Lucas immediately agreed. Senate President Harvey Peeler called the governor’s letter a welcome insurance policy even though he would rather meet sooner if it is safe.

