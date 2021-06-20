SCHP seeks information about hit and run in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run that left a person with severe injuries Saturday night.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling west on West Main Street near Jones Court around 11:50 p.m. and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash.

The suspect vehicle left the scene.

SCHP said the vehicle is a 2011- 2015 KIA Optima that is blue or gray in color.

The vehicle may have damage to the front bumper and fender, troopers said.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to call (864) 241-1000.

