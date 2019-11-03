SC lawmakers continue to review proposal to shake up UofSC Board of Trustees

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Changes could be coming to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees. A special Senate Education Subcommittee met Thursday to discuss a proposal to shake up the board’s membership.

The board’s recent election of General Robert Caslen as the university president was met with opposition from students, alumni and lawmakers, who decided to pursue legislation to restructure the board.

Thursday, members of the subcommittee heard from representatives from the Association of Governing Boards of Colleges and Universities. The speakers highlighted the shortcomings of the current board structure.

“The current election process of the board makes diversity all but impossible. 18 elected members of the university board; 16 are white men and from the legal profession,” said Ellen Chaffee, a former university president.

The bill lawmakers are considering would cut the size of the board almost in half and address term limits. The goal is to create a board that reflects the diversity of the state.

Chaffee continued pointing out advantages of having a diverse board.

“Diverse backgrounds ensure diverse opinions, experiences and ideas. Diverse boards make better decisions.”

The lawmakers behind the bill want to also ensure the board’s composition doesn’t make the board susceptible to outside influence. Questions surrounding Governor Henry McMaster’s influence in the board’s presidential election triggered concern from the university’s accrediting body. McMaster serves as an ex ofFicio member.

“While a number of states include the governor to be an ex officio member, none have the governor as the ex officio board chair. In addition, public officials they cannot take off their official hat when discussing anything to do with the board’s governance or responsibility,” added Chaffee.

Richard Legon encouraged lawmakers to be concerned “And so why SACS may not have been on the issue in the past, but because of the high profile nature of the presidential search they’re on it now.”

Lawmakers did not take any action on the bill Thursday, but will meet again to discuss amendments and possibly moving the bill forward.