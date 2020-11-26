SC one of top 10 cheapest gas markets in US

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Gas prices are as low as $1.66 per gallon in Greenville ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, South Carolina’s average is 41 cents less than it was a year ago. It reported that the state is one of the top 10 cheapest markets in the country, and nationwide, gas prices are down 48 cents a gallon on average compared to this time last year.

AAA also predicted gas prices will stay low through the holiday season.



“Right now, motorists can find gas for $1.99 or less at 55 percent of gas stations across the country,” AAA representative Jeanette McGee said. “Compare that to last year at this time, [when] 1% of gas stations had gas available for $1.99 or less…. We’ve definitely seen gas prices decrease in the past month, and we expect that trend to continue well into December.”

