SC State Association of Fire Chiefs to remember fallen firefighters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina State Association of Fire Chiefs and other members of the state’s fire service will gather Wednesday morning to remember firefighters who died while servicing their communities.

The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the S.C. Fallen Firefighters Memorial, located at 141 Monticello Trail in Columbia.

The following firefighters will be remembered:

, 48, joined the Duncan Fire Department when he was 21 years old and served the department for 29 years. He died Nov. 20, 2014, of a heart attack, shortly after responding to his third call in 24 hours. Coleman Blease “Coley” Loadholt, Jr., 51, was an award-winning firefighter. He worked in the fire service for nearly 14 years at the Jasper County Fire-Rescue, where he served as a full-time firefighter and emergency medical technician and senior officer, and at the Brunson Volunteer Fire Department in Hampton County, where he was a captain. He died June 21, 2019, after suffering a medical emergency while on duty at the fire station four days earlier.

, 46, was a 22-year veteran of the Lexington County Fire Service. He started as a volunteer in 1997. Three years later, he was hired full-time and eventually promoted to fire engineer. On Oct. 4, 2019, he was fatally struck while assisting with a motor vehicle collision. John David Durham, Jr., 42, was a 13-year veteran with Winnsboro Department of Public Safety. For his dedication and service to the department, Captain Durham was awarded Firefighter of the Year in 2012 and 2014. A graduate of the S.C. Fire Academy and S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, he suddenly fell ill and died July 15, 2020, while on duty.

“There are now 121 firefighter names on the memorial wall who gave their lives in service to us all,” South Carolina State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones said. “We stand committed to always remember these brave fallen heroes. Their legacy lives on in those who continue to protect and ensure the safety of the communities they served.”