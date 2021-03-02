SC Technical College and SC Criminal Justice Academy for new career pathway for law enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — SC Technical College System and SC Criminal Justice Academy announced a partnership Tuesday providing a new career pathway for law enforcement.

According to a release, the pathway is designed to address the current workforce shortage facing the industry.

The new pathway is for a Police Pre-Academy Training Certificate, which provides a path to becoming a law enforcement officer. Candidates must first apply to one of the state’s 16 technical colleges and complete a 14-week certificate program.

The program takes students through basic and introductory law enforcement training, tactics and procedures. In total, students will complete four courses totaling 12 credit hours that can be applied toward the 66 credits required to earn an associate degree should candidates want to further their studies.

After getting the training certificate, candidates can secure employment with a South Carolina law enforcement agency within one year. Once employment is secured, candidates have to pass an exam and physical assessment test. Candidates who complete the exam and assessment then need to complete an eight-week training program at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.

Additionally, the Lottery Tuition Assistance program and SC WINS Scholarship program are aiding in covering tuition costs for participating students.