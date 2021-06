In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, job applicants line up at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. On Friday, July 5, the U.S. government issues the June jobs report. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Works is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Spartanburg Wednesday afternoon.

The job fair will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Spartanburg Community College Tyger River Campus located at 1875 East Main Street.

For more information about the job fair, click here.