SCEED arrests four on illegal dumping charges

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department arrested four men on Monday after officers report catching the men illegally dumping over 500 pounds of tree debris in an empty lot along Asheville Highway. The men, according to officers, were using a truck from a company called “Bottom’s Up Tree Service” to offload logs and branches in a wooded area near 8620 Asheville Highway.

SCEED officials say the following individuals now face the following charges:

Steven W. Evans — charged with illegally dumping over 500 pounds, trespassing, and driving under suspension

Johnathan W. Hurley — charged with illegally dumping and trespassing

Bryan A. White — charged with illegally dumping and trespassing

Jonathan E. Osborne — charged with illegally dumping and trespassing

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office narcotics team assisted in the arrest. Narcotics deputies reported finding two forms of suspected methamphetamine in the men’s shared vehicle.

So far in 2020, SCEED reports investigating 1,062 littering complaints, identifying and investigating 222 illegal dumpsites and issuing 350 citations for litter violations.

“We’re tired of this,” Director Jamie Nelson said. “Don’t bring your stuff to someone else’s property and dump it. We’ll light you up. Our job is to light up a litterbug.”

To report litter in South Carolina, you can fill out the form on this webpage, call the state’s litter-busters hotline at 1-877-754-8837 or reach out to your county’s environmental enforcement department.