SCHP asks for help in Greenwood hit-and-run

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver who killed 32-year-old Shantay Crawford in a March 26 hit-and-run.

According to SCHP, the incident occurred along Highway 34 near Sherard Road around 6:15 a.m. Troopers told 7News she was hit by one driver who stopped and called for help.

Before help could arrive, troopers said, a second, unidentified vehicle hit Crawford, who was lying injured in the road.

As of Friday morning, no charges have been brought against the first driver. SCHP is investigating all leads into the second car and driver.

“If anybody out there saw anything, if they have any information, please contact us,” SCHP Captain JT Morf said.

To contact SCHP, you can dial *HP or 1-800-768-1502.

Morf said because of the time of day and the lack of proper lighting in the area, the driver of the second car may not be aware of what happened.

Crawford leaves behind three children.