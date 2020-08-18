Sen. Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison open up about state of campaigns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The political battle between Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison continues to heat up as the November election approaches.

Graham on Tuesday visited Spartanburg to announce two new endorsements: pro-life groups South Carolina Citizens for Life and the Susan B. Anthony List. Graham also touted endorsements from the NFIB and Chamber of Commerce in a one-on-one interview with 7News after his spech.

During the event, Graham also took time to draw contrast between himself and his political rival.

“There are a lot of differences between my opponent and myself,” Graham told the crowd, “on economics, on judges, on national security.”

Jaime Harrison has several high-profile endorsements of his own, including civil rights activist The Rev. Jesse Jackson and former Michelin President Dick Wilkerson, who served on Graham’s finance committee during his 2016 presidential bid.

Additionally, Harrison’s campaign has out-raised Graham’s for each of the past two financial quarters.

“The polls show that this is a neck-and-neck race,” Harrison said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Lindsey and I are tied up and we believe that the momentum is on our side and we’re going to win this.”

Sen. Graham, however, said he believes the issues will outweigh the dollars spent this November.

Graham has held his seat as a U.S. senator since 2003.