Sen. Tim Scott will deliver Republican address to the nation following Joint Session of Congress

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sen. Tim Scott will give the Republican address to the nation following the Joint Session of Congress on April 28.

“We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America. I look forward to having an honest conversation with the American people and sharing Republicans’ optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families,” said Sen. Scott regarding the announcement.

Sen. Scott has served as a U.S. Senator from South Carolina since 2013.

