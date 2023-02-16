Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) discusses the Russia is a State Sponsor of Terrorism Act at a press conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

(WSPA) – Senator Lindsey Graham is speaking out after the all senators classified briefing on China Wednesday.

The briefing came over a week after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down near the coast of South Carolina.

Senator Graham compared this time to the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

He said he believes the Soviet Union was a more dangerous enemy than China is to the U.S. now, but also warned that the country should not look for a fight.

The U.S. said the suspected Chinese balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals.

Beijing insists that the balloon was a weather research airship.

“What I want China to know is that the American capability to do damage to China, economy and military, you don’t want to go down that road,” said Senator Graham.