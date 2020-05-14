Send Your Questions for WSPA’s “South Carolina Responds: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered”

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – WSPA, along with our fellow South Carolina Nexstar stations, is hosting a COVID-19 virtual town hall to get answers to your questions about the response to COVID-19.

On May 19 at 7 p.m., South Carolina Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are among those who will provide insight into the handling of the pandemic.

WSPA wants to know what questions you have. Send us your video or written questions by clicking here. You can also send us your questions on Facebook or Twitter and make sure to use the hashtag #SouthCarolinaResponds.

Gordon Dill, Amy Wood and WCBD’s Brendan Clark will host the town hall.

