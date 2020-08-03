Seneca man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 34-year-old Seneca man was arrested and charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Sunday morning, according to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said David Scott Thibault was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center early Sunday morning on the charges and remains in custody at the detention center on $200,000 surety bond.

Deputies began an investigation into Thibault on Sunday following reports of sex abuse involving minors.

Due to the nature of the crime and age of the victims, the sheriff’s office will not release any information that could lead to the identity of victims in the case.