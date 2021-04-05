Seneca man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) — A 39-year-old Seneca man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence over the weekend.

According to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Marvin Crowe was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 3:16 a.m. Saturday.

On April 1, a uniformed deputy responded to the an address on Crowe Drive for a welfare check based on an anonymous complaint of a female that had been assaulted. The deputy made contact with a person of interest in the case, identified as Jason Crowe, at an address on Marvin K Drive near Seneca.

While going down the road toward the address on Marvin K Drive, the deputy reported hearing a female voice in the area but could not find out where the voice was coming from. After making contact with Crowe, Crowe told the deputy the female was not there and had left about 15 minutes before the deputy arrived.

The deputy checked the property but could not find the woman, and Crowe did not give the deputy permission to search the residence for the woman. The deputy was later able to make contact with the woman mentioned in the welfare check, who the sheriff’s office said is the victim in the case, at Oconee Memorial Hospital where she was receiving medical treatment.

The victim told deputies she was at the home on Marvin K Drive at the time the deputy was trying to find her, but the victim claimed Crowe told her not to say anything while the deputy was there. The victim said Crowe had made threats towards her in the past and she feared she would be hurt if she attempted to leave. The victim added that she was assaulted by Crowe at the residence and he prevented her from leaving.

The victim went on to say Crowe had taken her to a spot near West Union and dumped her out of the vehicle.

Based on the evidence gathered during their investigation, deputies later obtained arrest warrants against Crowe. Crowe remains in custody at the detention center on $100,000 bond.