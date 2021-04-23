Seneca woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 26-year-old Seneca woman was arrested on a drug trafficking charge Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Katlin Boylston was initially arrested on April 13 on charges of driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light in connection with a traffic stop on Wells Highway. A deputy claimed Boylston did not stop for a stop sign and refused to pull over when he tried to perform a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said the pursuit on April 13 ended when Boylston pulled her car into the parking lot of a church. Boylston was placed under arrest and further investigation led a deputy to discover narcotics inside her vehicle. The deputy later found more narcotics Boylston allegedly threw from the vehicle during the pursuit.

The narcotics seized were turned over to the narcotics unit and, based on evidence gathered as a result of their investigation, Boylston was later charged with trafficking in methamphetamine – 3rd subsequent offense.

Boylston was arrested on the drug trafficking charge Thursday and is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.