Seneca woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A 25-year-old Seneca woman was charged with trafficking methamphetamine following her arrest Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators had reliable information that a large amount of meth was being delivered to a home in Boiling Springs Wednesday morning. When the suspect vehicle arrived, deputies detained three women from the vehicle and discovered 40 ounces of meth, with a street value of $40,000, in the front passenger floorboard.

One of the women detained, Amber Katlin Boylston, claimed the meth and said the other women were unaware of the drugs.

Boylston was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams and a magistrate deferred the setting of her bond to a circuit court judge.