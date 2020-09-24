Seneca woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Amber Katlin Boylston – Courtesy of Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A 25-year-old Seneca woman was charged with trafficking methamphetamine following her arrest Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators had reliable information that a large amount of meth was being delivered to a home in Boiling Springs Wednesday morning. When the suspect vehicle arrived, deputies detained three women from the vehicle and discovered 40 ounces of meth, with a street value of $40,000, in the front passenger floorboard.

One of the women detained, Amber Katlin Boylston, claimed the meth and said the other women were unaware of the drugs.

Boylston was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams and a magistrate deferred the setting of her bond to a circuit court judge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories