SEVERE FLOODING: 4 people killed; infant and 1 adult still missing in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 1-year-old baby and an adult are missing Thursday in Alexander County as raging floodwaters destroyed multiple homes and took down at least four bridges in the area, according to emergency officials.

The body of a person was discovered inside a camper Thursday afternoon in Alexander County and a second person died in a car accident on Hopewell Church Road in Gwaltneys.

Two more bodies were located Thursday afternoon at Hiddenite Family Campground. Details surrounding the circumstances of their deaths have not yet been released.

Rescue crews are continuing to search for the missing infant and adult.

Photos of flooding in Alexander County courtesy of Iredell Firewire

Alexander County recorded more than 10 inches of water Thursday and reported at least 50 roadways that have been compromised, as well as four bridges that have washed away.

At least nine swift-water rescues have been conducted over the course of Thursday morning with 31 people evacuated from Hiddenite Family Campground.

The identities of those who have died on Thursday and who are missing have not yet been released.

An emergency storm shelter has been set up in the county for those impacted by Hiddenite Family Campground evacuations, authorities said.

Emergency officials are urging residents to exercise caution and not drive through standing water.

Latest headlines from FOX 46