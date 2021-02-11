Severe weather may cause COVID-19 vaccine shipping delays for southeastern states

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The federal government notified several southeastern states, including South Carolina, Thursday that severe weather may cause a delay in the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the next several days.

Severe weather could impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Louisville over the next few days. Both facilities serve as shipping hubs for several southeastern states.

DHEC said the majority of large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government and any shipping delays are beyond their control.

According to DHEC, South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccine, but some providers may need to reschedule some appointments due to possible shipping delays.