Sexual assault and domestic violence organizations see an 18% cut to its budgets

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Organizations that help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are taking yet another hit to their wallets.

Leaders of one Upstate non-profit said they’re concerned about the future.

“There’s so many things that we could be doing. So many people we could be helping but we’re so limited by these budget cuts, that we have to continue operating basically barebones,” said Chelsey Hucker, Executive Director with Foothills Alliance.

That’s the story for many non-profits in the state who provide direct services to victims of domestic and sexual assault.

“We’re taking another 18% cut, which is about another $100,000,” Hucker said.

Hucker said that’s on top of the nearly $250,000, that was cut from their budgets in other grant cycles.

“So, in the course of three years we’ve lost about 20 percent of our operating budget,”Hucker said. “When an agency our size loses 20% of our operating budget, when any non-profit loses 20% of its operating budget, it causes you to have to get creative, especially in a pandemic.

Leaders said federal funding from the Victims of Crimes Act, has shrunk. It’s a non-taxpayer stream of funding handled by the Department of Justice. The money comes from criminals through fines and fees in court.

“What has happened is, they get money from a federal fund called, VOCA–Victims of Crime Act. That money comes from fines and fees. Most of the money comes from fines and fees in court cases, and then that turns around and is given to agencies that help victims. That way taxpayers aren’t paying, it’s not tax money coming out of a normal budget, it’s criminals are paying to help victims. So, it works out really well,” Robert Kittle, Communications Director, with the SC Attorney General’s Office.



The impacts are across South Carolina.

“When you look at those compounding cuts over the years, you’re getting sort of close to 40% or 50% from where they were four years ago,” said Sara Barber Executive Director, SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. “It’s potentially very damaging, and not only have we seen high request for service during COVID, but we also had to change the way the services are providing that leads to extra expenses in a lot of ways, like if you can’t safely house people in a commune shelter, then you’re looking at either apartments or hotel rooms, all of which are more expensive.” Barber said. “We have decreasing funding coming in, additional cost, and then also the impact of COVID on people’s ability to hold fundraising events because private funds are also another source of revenue to support these services,” Barber said.



“With our number of clients increasing we can’t cut people. We’re already booked out for forensic interviews through march. We have a six-month waiting list on our therapy services and we’re not the only ones,” Hucker said.

Hucker said they haven’t had to cut any staff at Foothills Alliance, but they had to great creative, especially when it comes to supplies.

“There are things that we do with our own money, just to make sure that we have everything that we need, and that’s tough in a non-profit world,” Hucker said.

Hucker said that’s why any additional help is appreciated.

“Our ask is to the community is to give. We are only able to continue providing our services with your help,” Hucker said.

In South Carolina the money is distributed by the State Attorney General’s Office. 7NEWS was told they hope to be able to restore some of that funding in the coming years.

“So, it’s not a matter of somebody saying, we don’t like crime victims, let’s cut the money going to them, it’s just a matter of the big pot of money that goes to them has gotten smaller. So, there’s less money to go around,” Kittle said. “We do think that 2023 will be better because, what has happened is, congress fixed it.

“Our hope going forward is that the VOCA fix does actually start to show, does actually start to bare some fruit in 2023. You know obviously that is our hope,” Hucker said.

To see how you can help Foothills Alliance, click here.

Click here to learn more about the SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.