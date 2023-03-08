MCDOWELL Co. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help in finding who is responsible for the theft of some heavy equipment in the Glenwood area.

Sometime between March 4 or 5, a Gold Wash Plant T-400 and a 015 Kubota LA340 were stolen from a property on Brackett Town Road.

Both pieces of equipment are red and black in color.

Anyone with possible information can contact Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also submit your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.