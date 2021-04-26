Sheriff’s office says woman acted in self-defense in Lakeside Road shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a woman acted in self-defense when she shot a man on April 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Christopher Druvon Kennedy is charged with first degree domestic violence, unlawful neglect of a child, third degree assault and battery, and felon in possession of firearm.

Kennedy allegedly struck and chocked a woman he has a domestic relationship with while she was holding a 9-month-old baby. During the course of the struggle deputies said a third party intervened to help the victim and Kennedy began attacking him.

During that time, the female victim found a firearm in a piece of Kennedy’s clothing. When Kennedy turned back to the female and proceeded to charge after her, she shot him in what deputies believe was self-defense.

Kennedy was taken to the hospital where he is in stable but critical condition.