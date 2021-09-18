Shots fired in downtown Clemson Saturday morning

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)–The Clemson Police Department is investigating reports of shots being fired in downtown Saturday morning.

Chief Jorge Campos said the gunshots were fired on College Avenue just after 2 a.m.

“As the bars were emptying out during bar closing, a couple of our officers were about a block or so away when they heard multiple gunshots being fired near the College Avenue area,” Campos said. “When they ran to the area people were scattering. Nobody was shot. Nobody came forward or said anything. Eyewitnesses later told us there was a fight in front of some businesses, just north of Tiger Town Tavern, at which point somebody pulled out a gun and cranked two rounds off.”

“So I actually had friends that were downtown,” said Clemson resident Jaida Baker. “They were super confused. They were trying to figure out if it was gunshots or what, just because that’s not something you hear in Clemson.”

Campos said one shot struck the windows of an empty store front, and the other went into a parked car.

“The suspects fled towards the parking garage area. We searched the area and weren’t able to locate anyone or anyone that had direct information as to what happen,” Campos said.

“I am concerned that it can happen again,” said Teesha Adams, also known as the ‘Uber Queen’. “It’s parents weekend here in Clemson right now, and it’s also game day weekend.”

The ‘Uber Queen’ was picking up riders when this happened. “It’s right in downtown where in the heart of where everyone is, during bar hours that makes it exceptionally scary,” she said.

On Saturday, Campos said more police were out for everyone’s safety.

“During any weekend night when we have a home game, we have extra personnel out to help with the crowds and the issues that we deal with. So, we’ll team up with the Clemson University’s Police Department to have a couple other extra bodies downtown to kind of keep an eye out to see if anything similar occurs tonight.”

Some people said they feel safe going out this weekend, despite the shooting.

“I honestly feel really safe in this town, even though the shots were fired, I feel really safe,” said Hudson Miller.

While others said they hope an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

“I definitely hope police catch them. I would love to feel safe downtown again, so you know, looking for the best of course,” Barker said.

“Just like any night you come to Clemson or any city, be vigilant,” Campos added. “If you see something that looks suspicious, say something, report it to an officer.”

If you know anything about this incident, call the Clemson Police Department at (864) 624-2000.