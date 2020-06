RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Authorities said Evelyn Louise Wright was last seen on June 24 in Rutherfordton. She is 4’11” and roughly 100 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Wright may have a tan Chihuahua and white and black Pit Bull with her.

Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.