Simpsonville cancels annual Fourth of July celebration due to social distancing concerns

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As summer approaches the threat of COVID-19 still looms causing many upstate event organizers to cancel or postpone planned events to a later date.

Most recently, the city of Simpsonville made the decision to cancel their annual Fourth of July celebration known as Celebration

“I feel like there’s not enough room to properly socially distance, and just to do the fireworks and not the concert is a bit anti-climactic compared to the celebrations we’ve had in the past,” said Dianna Gracely, city administrator for the city of Simpsonville.

This event usually draws a crowd of a few thousand including food vendors to the CCNB amphitheater at Heritage Park, which would make it nearly impossible to comply with CDC guidelines.

“The venue, we have a large facility but there’s no way to properly socially distance,” Gracely said.

According to Gracely, cancelling this year’s event will save the city about $35,000 which would add to the budget for next year’s celebration.

The event is expected to happen as normal on July 2 2021.