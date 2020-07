SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by Simpsonville Police on multiple active warrants.

Police confirm Kelvin T. Henry is wanted on warrants of pointing/presenting a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, assault and battery first degree, and a lewd act on a child.

Henry is described as 6’1″ tall and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Henry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Simpsonville Police at 864-967-9536.